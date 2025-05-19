WATCH: Get a quick step-by-step breakdown of Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade's methodical finish of Kwon Won Il

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has made the body punch his signature technique. His proficiency in landing the usually overlooked blow came clutch in his heated rematch with South Korean star Kwon Won Il this past January at ONE 170.
With this being his first defense of the 145-pound MMA crown, 'Wonder Boy' wanted to make it an even more memorable occasion for himself and the fans by leaning on his body punches.
The world's largest martial arts promotion posted the finishing sequence in slow-mo on Instagram to better emphasize the genius of his striking abilities.
Check out the video below:
Along with putting up an early contender for ONE's knockout of the year and a spectacular defense of the throne, Andrade's 42-second TKO of 'Pretty Boy' was 20 seconds quicker than when he knocked out Kwon in their June 2022 world title eliminator.
This outing was the greatest thing that the Brazilian MMA superstar could have asked for after he spent the entirety of 2024 on the shelf to heal from bothersome injuries that have plagued him since his February and November 2023 matchups with former 145-pound MMA king John Lineker and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, respectively.
Fabricio Andrade open to a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty
Fabricio Andrade's bout with Jonathan Haggerty was for the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Nearly two years since they first crossed paths, he wants nothing more than to get his revenge.
In an interview with ONE, the Tiger Muay Thai affiliate announced his intent to rematch 'The General', saying:
"I definitely want to do a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty. He's a very good athlete, a very well-known guy in the sport, and I think in our first fight, I didn't show up to fight."