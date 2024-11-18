WATCH: Get a ringside view of Kade Ruotolo's furious finish of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169

Current undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has added another victim to his hit list after submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in their lightweight MMA scrap last Nov. 8 at ONE 169.

Ruotolo got the first-round submission win over Mujtaba via a D'Arce choke and he only needed 64 seconds to do it.

The world's largest martial arts organization has recently released a ring-side footage of this clinical and immaculate performance by Ruotolo, and they captioned it with:

"Flawless 👌 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

The one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins has perfectly executed his fight plan of luring the Pakistani MMA contender to think about his takedown threat. This opened up an opportunity for him to land an atomic overhand right punch to floor Mujtaba and open a massive cut on his face.

Ruotolo tried to finish Mujtaba via ground and pound, but he opted to transition to one of his favorite submission techniques - the D'Arce choke - to finally end the match in just one round.

It was the second victory of the 21-year-old American in MMA after he previously defeated Blake Cooper in his mixed martial arts debut last June at ONE 167.

Kade Ruotolo lays down his plan for his path at the ONE lightweight MMA gold

Fresh off his victory over Mujtaba, the Atos representative has shared his plans for the remainder of the year and how he wants to earn the ticket to Christian Lee's ONE lightweight MMA world title.

Speaking with 'The Dragon,' Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview, the California native stated:

"My brother, I know he's in the same boat. He's recovering. I'm gonna spend the rest of this year recovering and coming strong for MMA next year, absolutely, and keeping with those W's."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch the replay of ONE 169 via the free event replay.

