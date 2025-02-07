WATCH: Get a ringside view of lightweight submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo’s brutal mauling of Ahmed Mujtaba

When Kade Ruotolo strapped on a pair of four-ounce gloves in November 2024, he made it clear that he was built for mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion reaffirmed his potential in the all-encompassing sport with a dominant showing against Pakistani veteran Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169.

Competing in front of a raucous crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo delivered a performance that left no doubt about his future in MMA.

While he ultimately secured the first-round victory via D’Arce choke, it was a thunderous right hand that set the stage for the finish. The American phenom floored Mujtaba with a devastating overhand early in the bout, sending shockwaves through the arena.

Wasting no time, he pounced on his opponent and locked in the choke, forcing the tap just 64 seconds into the contest.

The emphatic win improved Ruotolo’s MMA record to 2-0 and earned him a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong — his third such award under the organization’s banner.

Recently, ONE Championship shared a ringside angle of Ruotolo’s finishing sequence against Mujtaba on Instagram, building anticipation for his next assignment inside the Circle:

Kade Ruotolo aims to go 3-0 in MMA at ONE 171

Later this month, Kade Ruotolo is set to test himself against another undefeated opponent, Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna, in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE 171. The event is slated for February 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The 22-year-old prodigy has already proven that his striking is catching up to his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu, making him a legitimate rising star in the sport. But Vigna, a dangerous up-and-comer, will be eager to halt his momentum.

Another dominant victory for Ruotolo at ONE 171 would only solidify his status as a future force in MMA.

