WATCH: Get a ringside view of Rodtang and Denis Puric's thrilling back-and-forth duel at ONE 167 in Bangkok

The catchweight kickboxing match between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric, which was the co-main event of the ONE 167 card on June 7, has certainly earned its place as an all-time classic fight.

Rodtang and Puric battled in front of the sold-out Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok. ONE Championship recently shared a ringside view of this top-class contest on Instagram.

"Denis Puric and Rodtang put on a SHOW at ONE 167 on @primevideo 🤩 @rodtang_jimungnon @bosnian_menace"

The video contains one of the best sequences during the match, as 'The Iron Man' and 'The Bosnian Menace' let their hands go to try to take out one another with their incredible one-shot power.

Due to their toughness and durability, both survived each other's attacks and finished all three rounds of the ultra-competitive match. Eventually, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion prevailed with a unanimous decision victory to pick up his 15th win under the promotion and get back to the winner's circle after previously receiving a loss in his super fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Denis Puric has nothing but respect for Rodtang, but calls for a rematch against him

Following the heart-stopping fight between the two combat sports superstars, Puric has called for a possible rematch with Rodtang later this year, particularly in December. Along with this wish from the Team CSK athlete was his massive pay of respect for the 26-year-old, whom he even called 'the king of ONE Championship.'

However, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative eyes Takeru Segawa as his next opponent after calling him out during his post-fight interview. Rodtang and Takeru were supposed to fight in January 2024, but the former pulled out of the bout because of an injury to his left hand.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 on demand and for free.