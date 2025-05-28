WATCH: Get a ringside view of Thai rising star Jaosuayai's unholy flurry against Bosnian brawler ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is the latest Muay Thai star to join ONE Championship's main roster following a spectacular run in ONE Friday Fights. This past March, he secured the coveted six-figure contract in the 100th edition of ONE Friday Fights. After racking up six wins in eight fights, the 23-year-old had one last obstacle standing in his way - battle-hardened veteran Denis Puric.
17 years the senior of Jaosuayai, 'The Bosnian Menace' was prepared to crush his dreams in any way possible. The Thai standout initially got tagged with hard blows, but he withstood the storm and responded with his own combinations to even the odds entering round two.
Midway through, Jaosuayai staggered the decorated striker against the ropes with a hellacious flurry that led to a knockdown before finally putting him away with a front kick to the body.
Watch the finishing sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans have high hopes that Jaosuayai's momentum in ONE Friday Fights will translate into immense success on the main roster.
The Sor Dechapan affiliate can prove them right when he takes on fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Jaosuayai expects to turn Nakrob's all-out offense against him
Jaosuayai knows he needs a convincing win against Nakrob to jumpstart his journey on the main roster, and he has an idea of how to do it.
In a recent interview with ONE, he shared his observations on the Fairtex Training Center affiliate's strengths and weaknesses:
"Nakrob's strength is his high stamina and good attacking ability, but his weakness is that he tends to come straight in, which is predictable, and he neglects his defense."