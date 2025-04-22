WATCH: Get a step-by-step breakdown of Nong-O Hama's terrifying one-shot KO of Felipe Lobo in Singapore

Felipe Lobo learned the harsh reality that there are levels to the Muay Thai game when he shared the stage with Nong-O Hama, with 26 pounds of gold on the line. Nong-O went head-to-head with Lobo when he defended his then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE X — the promotion's 10-year anniversary celebration show — held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in March 2022.

Right from the get-go, Nong-O seized control of the bout, relentlessy tagging the Brazilian challenger with crisp jabs and painful leg kicks. Lobo, on the other hand, had trouble finding his range, frequently missing the mark as the Thai legend displayed masterful precision and composure.

In a last-ditch effort to shift the momentum, Lobo pushed the pace during the third round. However, his aggression came at a price.

As Lobo moved forward behind a jab, Nong-O uncorked a perfectly timed right uppercut that shut the lights out on his opponent.

Recently, ONE Championship released a detailed breakdown of Nong-O's one-punch knockout of Lobo on Instagram.

Check out the clip below:

Nong-O Hama looks to rewrite history at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama aims to carry his bantamweight success into a new weight class as he gears up for his sophomore flyweight appearance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, the Thai striking icon is booked to duke it out with No. 3-ranked flyweight Muy Thai contender and compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a duel set to emanate live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It's worth noting that this is a rematch of their initial encounter this past Fabruary, where Kongthoranee pulled off the upset by edging out Nong-O by split decision.

Now, Nong-O earns the chance to settle the score and take Kongthoranee's place in the rankings.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

