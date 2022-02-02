Watch: GSP and Demetrious Johnson on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition premiered on Netflix yesterday, February 1, in over 150 countries worldwide.

Fans who haven’t yet seen what ONE is touting as the “toughest” edition of The Apprentice in the history of the franchise now have the chance to binge-watch all 13 episodes, the way Netflix shows are typically meant to be experienced.

One of the major selling points of the show, especially for the Asian promotion's millions of fans around the globe, is special guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the martial arts industry.

Two of the many guests in the first season are absolute legends in the sport of MMA. They are former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre and multi-time former UFC flyweight champion and now-ONE athlete Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Without giving away any spoilers, both ‘GSP’ and ‘Mighty Mouse’ participate in physical challenges with the show’s 16 “global candidates.” It’s pretty interesting to see the two superstars out of their element, placed in unfamiliar situations.

There are more special guest athletes who have different roles and participation levels on the show, but St-Pierre and Johnson are without a doubt two of the most prominent.

ONE Championship showcases its ethos

At the heart of ONE is its martial arts. As an Asian organization, it’s very different from its western counterparts. Whereas other promotions tend to lean toward promoting negative drama and controversy, ONE focuses more on the prestige of competition.

This couldn’t be more evident on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, with the show taking every opportunity to feature themes such as honor, integrity and courage and oftentimes even humility. That is arguably a far cry from rival MMA promotions. It’s a far cry from even the original format of The Apprentice franchise itself.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who serves as host of the show alongside his trusty advisor Niharika Singh, is the embodiment of ONE’s ethos. He instills these values in the candidates and everyone watching.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition brings together the absolute best of the martial arts world and combines it with the cutthroat world of business. What fans end up with is a unique experience unlike any version of The Apprentice ever.

