Watch: Henry Cejudo hints at UFC return "soon" with chilling The Undertaker-style promo 

Henry Cejudo posted a chilling promo on YouTube teasing his return to the UFC, as he copied the mannerisms of WWE legend The Undertaker.

Cejudo used The Undertaker's theme song, 'Rest in Peace', as the background music for the video. He also copied 'The Deadman' with his antics as he rolled his eyes back, an action that was the former WWE superstar's signature move to intimidate his opponents inside the wrestling ring.

Check out Henry Cejudo's promo teasing his return:

Henry Cejudo has been out of action since his UFC 249 win against Dominick Cruz in 2020. 'The Messenger' announced his retirement from the UFC after the fight.

Cejudo achieved it all in combat sports. He is a 2008 Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. Furthermore, he won the UFC flyweight title at UFC 227 against one of the greatest ever, Demetrious Johnson.

'Triple C' defended his title against TJ Dillashaw with a first-round stoppage win. He then moved up to the bantamweight division to fight for the vacant title at UFC 238 against Marlon Moraes.

A stoppage win against Moraes meant that he was also the 135lbs champion, his third great achievement as an athlete. He promptly took up the moniker 'Triple C', justifying his achievements in combat sports.

Watch Cejudo announce his retirement after his UFC 249 win against Dominick Cruz:

Who should Henry Cejudo fight upon his return?

Cejudo has long been aiming for a fight against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. However, 'Funk Master' is set to take on TJ Dillashaw in his next fight at UFC 280. It wouldn't be surprising if Cejudo is matched up against the winner of that fight.

The 35-year-old has also gone back-and-forth with both Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley recently. He had a backstage exchange with O'Malley while 'Sugar' was being interviewed by BT Sport after his fight against Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest.

Yan vs. O'Malley is scheduled for UFC 280 and Cejudo might just be next in line for the winner of that contest.

Dominick Cruz is also an option for 'Triple C' as 'The Dominator' has questioned the controversial nature of the stoppage in their fight. Nevertheless, fans can expect a cracking fight regardless of the opponent Cejudo faces on his return.

