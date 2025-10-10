(Watch) Ilia Topuria destroys soccer legend Gerard Pique on FC 26 with Real Madrid 

Ilia Topuria and Gerard Piqué recently competed against each other in an exciting FC 26 video game challenge.Topuria is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and the Georgian-Spanish fighter has previously held the featherweight title. The 28-year-old is easily one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster and is widely known for his dominant fighting style.Meanwhile, Piqué is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football, with his legacy cemented at FC Barcelona after playing for the Spanish team for 14 years. The 38-year-old is also one of the most accomplished football players ever, having won a whopping 37 trophies over the course of his career.In a recent Instagram post, Topuria shared a video of them playing FC 26 for Piqué to &quot;relive old trauma&quot; from his days playing the 'El Classico' against Real Madrid. Topuria is notably an outspoken supporter of Real Madrid, a team that shares a fierce rivalry with Piqué's former club, FC Barcelona.While Topuria played with Real Madrid as his team, Piqué unsurprisingly went with FC Barcelona. After an intense 'El Classico' on the gaming console, Topuria dominantly beat Piqué 7-3 and celebrated with an excited dance at the end. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Ilia Topuria addressed the probability of an Islam Makhachev super fightIlia Topuria doesn't believe an Islam Makhachev super fight would materialize and shared his thoughts on the matter earlier this year. Topuria and Makhachev have been linked to a possible super fight for a while, with the Georgian-Spanish fighter expressing his keen interest in throwing down with the Dagestani grappling savant.In an interview with ESPN MMA after his lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June, Topuria addressed a potential Makhachev fight and said:&quot;Realistically, from all the conversations I had with the UFC and how the situation has been involved during the whole process, I don’t think that fight is going to happen. I will be surprised if I get the call and they’re gonna tell me, like, I want to fight against Islam, which I would love to do. No problem!&quot;He continued:&quot;This is competition, you know. I’m not going to lose my life inside that octagon, so I’m ready for whoever. I know that I’m very, very dangerous, and whoever is ready for me, I will be here as always... Hopefully, [Makhachev fight is an option]. Why not? If the UFC wants to make that fight happen, they’re going to make that happen. But I don’t know if they want to make it happen. If so, I’m going to be ready.&quot;