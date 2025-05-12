WATCH: Interim bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nabil Anane's greatest head kicks in ONE Championship

Longtime combat sports fans have a strong idea of what they can expect from their favorite fighters inside the circle. When ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is on the card, head kicks are always on the menu.

Having logged seven consecutive wins in his eight-fight ONE tenure, the Thai-Algerian superstar's most devastating head kicks came against Nico Carrillo and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past January and March, respectively.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared slow-mo clips of Anane landing his signature strike on Instagram, which can be seen below:

The clip featuring Anane dropping 'King of the North' came late in the first round of their battle over the interim 145-pound Muay Thai crown. With two knockdowns in his pocket, the former only needed one more to force the three-knockdown rule to come into effect. He did just that with a three-punch combination, handing Carrillo his first loss in ONE to take home 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Meanwhile, the highlight involving Superlek happened in the dying moments of round two, with the 21-year-old proving that he was not the same fighter that 'The Kicking Machine' welcomed to ONE back in June 2023. Anane eventually won via unanimous decision.

Nabil Anane speaks on the gravity of his TKO win over Nico Carrillo

Despite having a massive height and reach advantage over Nico Carrillo, only a handful of fans expected Nabil Anane to emerge victorious in their interim world title tilt, much less do it via TKO.

In an interview with Nickynachat, the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete had this to say about how his finish of Carrillo changed people's perspective on him:

"Yeah, my knockout win over him showed that I'm a changed person who has more experience, I'm older, fitter, and everything is better."

Watch the entire interview below:

