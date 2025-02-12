WATCH: Interim bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nabil Anane's towering victories in his stellar ONE Championship run

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane can afford to savor winning his first ONE world championship for a bit after facing an arduous journey to earn an achievement that not many fighters his age can boast about.

After a first-round knockout at the hands of two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his June 2023 promotional debut, the 6-foot-4 Anane used the defeat as motivation.

This kickstarted a six-fight winning streak featuring highlight-reel finishes against Nakrob Fairtex in September of that same year, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in July 2024, and a first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January to win interim gold.

In honor of the 20-year-old's ascent to interim king status, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared all six of his wins on YouTube, which can be viewed below:

As is the case with interim gold, it will only be a matter of time before the interim king clashes with the reigning world champion to crown an undisputed world champion.

Anane will have that opportunity at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where he and reigning 145-pound Muay Thai king Superlek will unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world championships.

Nabil Anane comments on how Superlek defeat ultimately shaped his ONE tenure

Ahead of his unification bout with Superlek, who also holds the flyweight kickboxing crown, Nabil Anane talked about how significant losing to 'The Kicking Machine' turned out to be for his development as a fighter.

During the recently held ONE 172 press conference, the Thai-Algerian sensation explained:

"That loss was an important lesson to me. It motivated me to work hard and develop myself to be a better fighter."

Tickets for ONE 172 are available via EPlus.

