WATCH: Interim bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nabil Anane soaks in the Japanese fans' love after upset win over Superlek

Nabil Anane earned the admiration and respect of Japanese fans in attendance at the legendary Saitama Super Arena with the most significant victory of his professional career. The Thai-Algerian wunderkind put on a masterful performance, overwhelming current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

Originally set as a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown, the stakes shifted when Superlek flunked his hydration test during the official weigh-ins, resulting in him being stripped of the divisional crown.

As a result, both men figured in a non-title encounter. Despite the change, Anane shifted his focus on authoring payback against Superlek, a familiar foe who handed him a heartbreaking defeat in his promotional debut two years ago.

With his interim world title victory this past January leading him to a rematch with the Thai superstar, the 20-year-old seized the moment and took command right from the onset, bombarding Superlek with blistering offense.

Anane sent shockwaves through the iconic venue with a thunderous head kick that floored Superlek during the first round. Though Superlek showed immense grit to survive the initial onslaught, Anane continued to pester his seasoned opponent in the following frame, punishing him with solid combinations to the body and head.

By the third and final round, Anane's cruise control forced Superlek into desperation mode. However, it was too late as Mehdi Zatout's prized pupil coasted to a lopsided unanimous decision.

As soon as Anane and his entourage stepped out of the ring, the crowd erupted, showering him with a reception so overwhelming it was impossible not to be moved.

Nabil Anane may run it back with Superlek for undisputed supremacy later this year

Given the debacle that transpired before the rematch over the weekend, a trilogy bout between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 could be on the horizon. With the series tied at 1-1, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees a third fight as a logical step, suggesting during the post-ONE 172 press conference that it could happen later this year — especially with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title currently vacant.

