WATCH: Interim featherweight MMA champ Thanh Le breaks down his nasty knee strike finish of Yusup Saadulaev in ONE debut

Ahead of his highly anticipated world title unification rematch with Tang Kai, interim ONE featherweight MMA world titleholder Thanh Le is breaking down his nasty knockout of Yusup Saadulaev in his promotional debut.

On May 3, 2019, Le first stepped inside the Circle for a clash with Russian standout at ONE: For Honor. A mere 12 seconds into the second round, the Vietnamese-American uncorked a lethal knee strike that put Saadulaev down for the count. Looking back on his first appearance alongside ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Thanh Le broke down the maneuver.

“I’m trying to keep that window tight,” Le explains in the clip. “Hip, knee, ankle. Like a whip. I should be able to knock you out.”

On March 1, Le returns to the Circle for a long-awaited rematch with reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Tang Kai vs. Thanh Le 2 is guaranteed to deliver fireworks at ONE 166: Qatar

Thanh Le and Tang Kai will run back their entertaining five-round world title tilt from ONE 160 when the Chinese superstar earned a decisive unanimous decision victory to claim the featherweight MMA crown. With Tang sitting on the sidelines due to injury, Le was given the opportunity to once again become world champion, challenging Ilya Freymanov for the division’s interim belt.

It only took Le 62 seconds to score a submission victory, setting the stage for an epic sequel with Tang Kai at ONE 166 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Who leaves with 26 pounds of undisputed gold on March 1?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.