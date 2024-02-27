WATCH: Iranian juggernaut Amir Aliakbari’s path of destruction heading into Qatar showdown against Arjan Bhullar at ONE 166

The ONE heavyweight division is filled with bonafide finishers from top to bottom and among its hardest hitters is that of Amir Aliakbari.

He made his way to the promotion in 2021 opposite South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won and while he stumbled in that matchup and against Anatoly Malykhin in his next foray, Aliakbari produced bounce-back victories of epic proportions.

First on his hit list was Italian powerhouse Mauro Cerilli whom he pushed to his absolute limit and eventually sent him down to the mat where he used his sharp elbows to cut open Cerilli and eventually claim the TKO win.

His next opponent though was not any easier as it saw him taking on former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion and industry legend Brandon Vera.

Many believed that Vera’s veteran experience would carry him through Aliakbari’s onslaught, but the latter would not be denied and forced a TKO victory after forcing ‘The Truth’ to turtle up on the ground, wherein he retired from the sport altogether.

Aliakbari’s unparalleled strength would again see him in the winner’s circle by forcing Dustin Joynson to tap out due to strikes.

Fans can watch his awesome power in the compilation ONE Championship put together on Instagram below:

Amir Aliakbari headed for Qatar showdown

The Iranian star is set to compete in the undercard of ONE 166 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar against another former ONE heavyweight MMA world titleholder in the form of Arjan Bhullar.

‘Singh’ recently laid out what makes Aliakbari such a tough opponent in a recent interview and the Iranian juggernaut will look to make good on the Indian star’s assessment come March 1.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.