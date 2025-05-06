WATCH: Iranian striker Abolfazl Alipourandi produces absolute magic in one-shot KO of Liam Nolan

Abolfazl Alipourandi stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2, as a little-known striker under the bright lights, but by the time he left, his name was on everyone's lips. The Iranian debutant took a bold risk, answering the call to replace an injured Nauzet Trujillo on just five days' notice in a lightweight Muay Thai encounter against seasoned veteran Liam Nolan at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Many dismissed him as a last-minute stand-in, but 'White Wolf' defied expectations and shocked the crowd with a stunning upset victory.

Alipourandi showed no sign of nerves in his maiden outing on the global stage, coming out aggressively as soon as the opening bell rang.

The 29-year-old immediately pressured Nolan against the ropes, and when the Brit slugger let his left hand drop, Alipourandi seized the moment — unleashing a powerful right roundhouse kick to the head that send his opponent crashing to the canvas. The emphatic finish came just 59 seconds into the bout.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Relive Albolfazl Alipourandi's one-strike KO of Liam Nolan below:

Ad

With the scintillating win over Nolan, Alipourandi may have just catapulted himself to the upper echelon of the lightweight Muay Thai division, currently lorded by Regian Eersel.

What's next for Abolfazl Alipourandi?

Abolfazl Alipourandi made a thunderous statement at ONE Fight Night 31, turning heads across the entire lightweight Muay Thai bracket.

But before fans start fantasizing about a showdown with reigining ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, he must first face some divisional mainstays.

Ad

Several intriguing matchups await Alipourandi in his next apperance under the promotion's banner, with name like George Jarvis, Dutch legend Nieky Holzken, and Sinsamut Klinmee standing out as next logicial steps.

Should Alipourandi continue to impress against such competition, a clash with Eersel could very well be on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.