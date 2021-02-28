Watch: Israel Adesanya looks stylish in a brand new Puma commercial

Israel Adesanya has been featured in a brand new Puma commercial, one in which Adesanya is looking undeniably stylish.

Needless to say, the MMA community has been set abuzz by The Last Stylebender starring in the Puma commercial. The large majority of MMA fans have been praising the UFC superstar for his charisma and flamboyance.

The undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took to his official Twitter account and put forth a tweet that features the Puma commercial. Fans can check out Adesanya’s tweet and the commercial below –

Israel Adesanya added the following statement alongside the video in his tweet –

“PUMA Suede Classic. Coming soon. #FORALLTIME @puma @pumanewzealand”

The Puma commercial shows Israel Adesanya arriving at a scenic location, driving an open-air coupe. Adesanya then exits the vehicle and the camera focuses on the Puma shoes worn by the MMA fan-favorite.

Additionally, Israel Adesanya looks directly into the camera, walking with the trademark swagger that he’s come to be known for in the combat sports world. Adesanya is then seen tying his shoelaces, following which, there are shots of him seated on the trunk and then the hood of the vehicle.

Furthermore, apart from the Puma 'Suede' shoes, Israel Adesanya is also seen sporting other apparel and accessories belonging to the Puma brand, including his clothes.

Adesanya can be seen dancing in the video, besides also listening to music on his headphones. The Puma commercial ends with the graphics showing 'For All Time', followed by the word ‘Suede’ and the phrase ‘Worn by Israel Adesanya’.

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Puma, Nike, and the war of words between The Last Stylebender and Bones

Jon Jones (left); Israel Adesanya (right)

Israel Adesanya’s archrival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, too, was famously sponsored by another top-tier sports-goods manufacturing company, Nike. One of the most-discussed topics, around the time of the buildup to Bones’ first fight against Daniel Cormier, was Jon Jones losing his Nike sponsorship.

In August 2014, Jon Jones had gotten into a brawl with Cormier at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas prior to their UFC matchup. And Jones later claimed that this brawl cost him his Nike sponsorship. Nevertheless, Jones later clarified that he worded his statements wrong, adding that he and his team already knew that they were parting ways with Nike.

Jon Jones subsequently fought Daniel Cormier for the first time at UFC 182 on January 3, 2015, defeating Cormier via unanimous decision. Considering the aforementioned variables at play in this story, it’d come as no surprise that Israel Adesanya’s Puma sponsorship could become a major talking point in the long-running war of words between Adesanya and Jones.

Israel Adesanya has asserted that he aims to defeat Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259 (March 6, 2021). Adesanya has added that he’ll eventually fight Jon Jones, be it at light heavyweight or heavyweight.