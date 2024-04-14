WATCH: Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, and others' immediate cage-side reactions as Max Holloway DROPS JAWS at UFC 300

A multitude of the UFC's elite couldn't contain themselves at the stunning finish of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's BMF title bout.

Holloway, moving up to lightweight for just the second time in his UFC career, faced Gaethje in what was dubbed 'The People's Main Event'. The two men squared off in the octagon and absolutely delivered as they went to war in a fight that almost went the distance.

Whilst Gaethje did have the occasional moment in the fight, 'Blessed' put on arguably the greatest performance of his career as he dominated 'The Highlight' across the rounds. He even landed a spinning kick in the final seconds of the first that broke the nose of his opponent.

The bout then looked to be heading towards a Holloway decision before the former featherweight kingpin called for Gaethje to stand with him in the center of the octagon and swing for the final seconds of the fifth round.

Gaethje agreed, and what transpired next was one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history as Holloway dropped him to the canvas with just one-second remaining.

While fans at home were certainly losing their minds at the finish, the fighters in the audience also couldn't contain themselves.

The official UFC and UFC Japan X accounts shared videos that showed the reactions from the likes of Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis, Sean O'Malley, and Tom Aspinall, who were all cage-side.

Everybody appeared to have the same reaction of stunned astonishment as they were all out of their seats and their jaws wide open due to the wild finish.

Interestingly, featherweight champ Ilia Topuria was also caught with his reaction, which appeared to show him looking impressed with Max Holloway's performance.

'Blessed' now has a decision to make in regards to his next opponent as a win over Gaethje in that fashion has all but assured him a shot at either the 145 or the 155-pound strap.

