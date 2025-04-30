WATCH: Jackie Buntan throws fire and fury in heart-pounding exchange vs. Italian slugger in Bangkok showdown

The last time Jackie Buntan strapped on a pair of four-ounce gloves for a Muay Thai bout under the ONE Championship banner, she had to dig deep to emerge victorious.

Ad

The Filipina-American sensation figured in a gritty battle against Martine Michieletto in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 20, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2024.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Buntan showcased her sharp boxing skills in the opening round, closing the distance with precision as her lead left hook and crisp combinations kept Michieletto on the defensive.

In the second stanza, Michieletto flipped the script by taking on the role as the aggressor. There, "The Italian Queen" landed a clean left hand in the first exchange and found success by pressuring Buntan against the ropes.

However, Buntan adapted seamlessly in the final frame, growing comfortable on the back foot and capitalizing on Michieletto's forward momentum. This gave her the opening to bombard her opponent with hard counters.

Ad

After three high-paced rounds, the judges at ringside unanimously awarded the victory to Buntan.

Jackie Buntan copped a piece of ONE Championship gold in kickboxing

Eight months after outlasting Martine Michieletto in a grueling encounter, Jackie Buntan embraced a new challenge when the opportunity arose to vie for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Ad

Buntan seized the moment, but it was far from a walk in the park as she found herself standing across from the formidable Anissa Meksen.

For five rounds, Buntan went toe-to-toe with Meksen. Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, she soldiered on to pick up a hard-fought unanimous decision, registering her name in the record books as the first-ever queen of the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.