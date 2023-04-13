WATCH: Jake Paul beats up loud mouth troll with $10k on the line

Jake Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, BS w/ Jake Paul, and was seen sparring his friend and online personality, Jasper. Jasper can often be seen with Paul, and is a YouTuber in his own right.

At the start of the video, Paul says:

"I'll make it ten bands if you can last 45 seconds."

Paul and Jasper were seen casually talking, and hanging out in the gym, when the pair thought it would be a fun idea for them to spar. Whether they intended for it to be a serious session, or a fun and casual thing for content purposes, Paul did not hold back any punches.

Watch Jake Paul spar Jasper here (6:25):

The two appear to have fun in there, but Paul does land some heavy shots. His friend Jasper, who is presumably an untrained boxer, plays along but ultimately, does not last the 45 seconds.

Jake Paul to box Nate Diaz, MMA fight possible down the line

Jake Paul also recently announced his next fight on social media. Paul took to Twitter to state that he would be taking part in a boxing match against Nate Diaz on August 5th, and that the event would be on DAZN PPV.

Check out Jake Paul's announcement here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

He issued a stern threat to Diaz, announcing the event as a "funeral" for the Stockton native. Diaz retired from the UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson last September, and fans were curious as to what his next move will be.

Now, Diaz will look to take his skills into the boxing world as he faces Paul, who is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury. Fans also speculated on whether this would be an MMA fight, as Jake Paul, earlier, announced that he was signing with PFL, an MMA organization.

It does appear that this will be a boxing match, but the possibility of an MMA match is very real. A name like Nate Diaz, who is a bonafide superstar, may be the perfect match for Paul on his PFL debut. Given Diaz's starpower, the two are very likely to garner immense attention when they do compete, whether it be in the squared circle or in the cage.

Poll : 0 votes