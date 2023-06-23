WATCH: Jake Paul bets $2000 on Sean O'Malley right in front of Aljamain Sterling - "I have loyalty"

Jake Paul recently put his money where his mouth is and bet $2000 on Sean O'Malley beating Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title right in front of 'Funk Master'. O'Malley is booked to challenge Sterling for the bantamweight crown at UFC 292 at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on August 19.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. https://t.co/b0fmL3BD1Q

The controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer recently hosted Sterling on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, where the two men discussed various topics, including Paul's upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz on August 5.

As Aljamain Sterling hesitantly tried to predict the outcome of Diaz vs. Paul, 'The Problem Child' urged him to speak his mind freely. That led to Paul's co-host chiming in to remind the 25-year-old about his own prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.

Jake Paul owned up to Aljamain Sterling about betting money on his close friend 'Suga' and explained:

"I have to go with Sean because it's my boy. It's my boy."

Paul then proceeded to shake hands on a $2000 bet with his second co-host, who bet on Sterling to successfully defend his title and claimed:

"It's not anything against you [Aljamain Sterling], it's just, I have loyalty... That's just how I am. I've known Sean since three years ago. At the end of the day, I think it'll be a good fight."

Watch the video below (32:40):

British promoter Eddie Hearn weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Matchroom Sports head honcho Eddie Hearn recently discussed the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and the Englishman isn't betting his money on the Stockton slugger to emerge victorious.

Paul is set to welcome Diaz into the world of professional boxing at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on August 5, and fans are excited to see the former UFC star go head-to-head with the controversial influencer.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz upcoming box bout will be ten rounds, per Ariel Helwani.



Both parties have agreed and signed. Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz upcoming box bout will be ten rounds, per Ariel Helwani. Both parties have agreed and signed. https://t.co/nzapVo9kDT

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hearn revealed that after watching footage of Diaz's pad work, he doesn't see the bout go over four rounds. He stated:

"I watched clips of Nate Diaz hit pads, I think I might’ve even told you, and I was like [blank-faced and open-mouthed]. You know that it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul, don’t you? I know you love Nate Diaz, and I love him... But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul? Yes [he’s getting smoked]."

He continued:

"It won't go four. I mean, listen, unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate, what I saw. Maybe."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



youtube.com/watch?v=kONU-A… Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a "mismatch" in Paul's favor: It won’t go four [rounds]" 🥊 Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a "mismatch" in Paul's favor: It won’t go four [rounds]" 🥊👀 #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=kONU-A… https://t.co/m6AiTj7tw0

Poll : 0 votes