Watch: Jake Paul's ecstatic reaction from ringside during closing moments of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

No one is more excited than Jake Paul after watching his brother Logan Paul fight Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. The YouTube star posted a video of his reactions as the clock winded down at the main event.

In contrast to the general public's reaction, Jake Paul erupted from his ringside seat and ecstatically screamed at the top of his lungs. When the bell rang, he claimed that Logan Paul had handed Floyd Mayweather his first career defeat.

"That's your f***ing career. Fifty and one! Fifty and one! F*** all of you! F*** Logan Paul just beat Floyd Mayweather."

Last Sunday's "Bragging Rights" pay-per-view event concluded without an official winner as the Florida State Boxing Commission sanctioned it as an exhibition match. But based on the statistics, Mayweather would have emerged as the victor had there been judges to score the bout.

Logan Paul unleashed a higher volume of punches, throwing an impressive 217 punches. However, the YouTube celebrity was only able to land 28 significant strikes. Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, landed 43 of his 107 punches.

But that didn't stop Jake Paul from claiming the opposite. 'The Problem Child' posted on Twitter and his IG stories, saying Mayweather's record is now 50-1.

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Jake Paul's Instagram story

Floyd Mayweather responds to Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

During the post-fight press conference, a calm and composed Floyd Mayweather shrugged off Jake Paul's comments. The boxing legend said:

“I mean he’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. A guy that’s retired, like myself, training a few days a week, for me to be retired, to be a grandfather, and to come have some fun with a guy that’s in his twenties - when the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner. Because at the end of the day, I’m going to the Hall of Fame for boxing. I have nothing to prove."

"When I was competing I had a great career. If they’re happy with holding, dancing and grabbing for eight rounds, congratulations. One thing about me - I don’t go back and forth because we went out there and we did what we had to do, and that’s what it is.”

What do you think about Jake Paul's comments? Sound off in the comments!

