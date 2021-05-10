Watch: Jake Paul's reaction when he learned he is banned from attending the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

In the aftermath of his controversial brawl at Hard Rock Stadium, Jake Paul has been banned from attending the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. In Logan's recent vlog on YouTube, Jake's immediate reaction to the announcement was captured on camera.

During the first press conference between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, the latter's younger brother Jake was once again the center of attraction. Jake Paul deliberately got into a confrontation with Mayweather and ended up snatching the latter's hat.

In Logan's latest vlog, he was seen informing Jake about his ban from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6th, to which the latter simply responded by claiming that he doesn't care.

Watch Jake Paul's immediate reaction to learning about his ban from the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight (contains explicit language):

Jake Paul's actions at the first-ever press conference between Logan and Mayweather sparked a huge brawl between the two parties involved. Floyd and his team seemingly got hold of The Problem Child and landed a few good shots to Jake's face as he ended up with a black eye.

But that didn't stop Jake Paul from capitalizing on the fact that he stole Mayweather's hat at the press conference. The YouTuber-turned-boxer immediately advertised his new 'gotcha hat' merch and also got a tattoo of it.

Could Jake Paul be next in line for a fight against Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather has made it known he is willing to do a boxing showdown against Jake Paul once he gets past the latter's older brother Logan. Mayweather is currently scheduled for a fight against Logan on June 6th.

Meanwhile, Jake achieved a win over Ben Askren in his last bout. The Problem Child knocked out the former UFC fighter inside two minutes of the first round of their showdown at the Triller Fight Club event.

While rumors have suggested that Jake Paul could fight Tommy Fury next, the former could end up fighting the undefeated Mayweather as well.