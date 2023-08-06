WATCH: Jake Paul shares intimate kiss backstage after Nate Diaz win with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam dressed in all white

Jake Paul shared was greeted by his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam with an intimate kiss to celebrate his win over Nate Diaz in the recently concluded boxing pay-per-view event. Paul emerged victoriously in his 10-round professional boxing match against MMA veteran Nate Diaz. The back-and-forth contest saw Paul overcome the forward pressure that the Diaz brothers are known for. Jutta Leerdam seemed proud of her partner for being able to make it through the fire.

When Paul went backstage, Jutta Leerdam greeted him with a warm embrace and a kiss. The moment was captured on camera and posted on @betr's Twitter handle. Watch Jutta Leerdam, looking stunning in white clothes, share the moment with Jake Paul below:

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch professional speed skater. She became the Junior World champion by winning the 2017 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland. Paul and Leerdam made their relationship public a while ago and do not shy away from displaying affection toward each other in public.

Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz via unanimous decision

Jake Paul [7-1] tested himself against another aging MMA veteran Nate Diaz in a ten-round professional boxing match. Although Diaz is a more experienced combat sports athlete of the two, his fighting style is generally considered more suitable for MMA. Additionally, at 26 years old, Paul had youth and power advantage over him. The same is reflected in the betting odds as well.

The fight played out as expected and 'Problem Child' countered Nate Diaz’s high-volume fighting style with powerful strikes of his own. The fifth round saw Paul knock down the younger Diaz sibling.

However, Diaz proved too tough for Paul to finish and made it to the final bell. He had his moments in the fight but Paul had done enough to convince the judges. He ended up taking the judges' nod with 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 results on the scorecards.

