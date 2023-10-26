WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru Segawa looking deadly ahead of impending ONE Championship debut

Japanese kickboxing superstar and ONE Championship signee Takeru Segawa is making headlines before even making his promotional debut. This is for a good reason as the Japanese phenom has one of the most staggering resumes in the sport today.

Segawa, who goes by a singular name, Takeru, is the only three-division world champion in the prestigious history of K-1 Kickboxing. The Japanese prodigy has an impressive pro record of 42-3 and carries a strong momentum after snatching the ISKA and K-1 Gran Prix lightweight world titles in his last bout.

Ahead of his ONE debut, the 'Natural Born Crusher' posted a video of his mitt work on Instagram. We felt the impact of those hooks all the way from where we are:

"The final round of shots. My back is aching... Made it through the week too! Lately, various people inspire me to keep going. Excited for the big fight."

In his last bout before signing with ONE Championship, Takeru utterly decimated then-ISKA K-1 63.5 kg world champion Bailey Sugden with a earth-rattling head kick.

The high kick was only made possible, however, by Takeru's powerful hooks to the body. Judging from the sound produced by his hooks in the video, we can say that he'll be throwing those and some come his promotional debut.

Segawa is a forward-moving striker who has a penchant for going into wild firefights at close range. In his fight with Sugden, the Japanese world champion battered his opponent with power hooks and roundhouse kicks in the pocket. By the fifth round, Sugden was almost exclusively shielding his body, leaving his head prone to the high kick.

Whoever the Japanese superstar faces in his ONE debut, he better come prepared for a lethal body snatcher.