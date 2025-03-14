  • home icon
WATCH: Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa's dramatic comeback KO against Thant Zin in Bangkok

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 14, 2025 10:46 GMT
Thant Zin (left), Takeru Segawa (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Thant Zin (left), Takeru Segawa (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Takeru Segawa epitomized the timeless adage, "You can't put a good man down," when he shared the ring with Thant Zin on the supporting card of ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

Both men squared off against each other in a flyweight kickboxing clash, happening before a packed crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

youtube-cover
Though the Japanese sensation had his hand raised in the bout, it was far from a walk in the park.

Thant Zin showed no hesitation in taking the fight to the former three-division K-1 world champion, charging forward with heavy punches in the opening salvo of the encounter.

While Takeru began to find his rhythm with crisp jabs and low kicks, the Burmese slugger stunned him with a thunderous left hook that sent 'The Natural Bone Crusher' to the canvas.

Undeterred by the knockdown, Takeru regained control in the second stanza, showcasing his sharp boxing before flooring Thant Zin with a piercing front kick to the midsection.

Though Thant Zin managed to beat the count, Takeru wasted no time sealing the victory, peppering his opponent with a flurry of punches and knees to secure the stoppage at the 2:47 mark.

Takeru Segawa figures in super-fight vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa is set to bring his trademark never-say-die spirit to ONE 172 on March 23, as he steps into the spotlight for a highly anticipated showdown against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Both men are booked to collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining the affair at Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 will be aired live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onef.com.

Edited by C. Naik
