WATCH: Japanese legend Shinya Aoki’s collection of soul-snatching submissions in ONE Championship

Whenever Shinya Aoki suits up for action, one thing is certain — he’s coming for the finish. And more often than not, he accomplishes it with his world-class submission game.

It’s no surprise he carries the moniker 'Tobikan Judan,' or 'The Grand Master of Flying Submissions,' with 31 of his 48 career victories coming by way of tapout.

Under the ONE Championship banner, he has lived up to his fearsome reputation, racking up 10 submission wins in his 13-year tenure.

To celebrate his mastery on the mat, ONE Championship recently shared a highlight reel of his greatest finishes on Instagram, a must-watch for fans of high-level grappling:

Among Aoki’s most memorable victories was his April 2013 showdown against Kotetsu Boku, where he captured the ONE lightweight MMA world championship with a clinical rear-naked choke in the second round.

Fast forward to January 2024, and the Japanese veteran proved he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

In a last-minute shake-up, Aoki faced Brazilian knockout artist John Lineker after Sage Northcutt withdrew due to his coaches’ visa issues. Undeterred, 'Tobikan Judan' seized the moment.

Timing Lineker’s knee with a well-executed takedown, he swiftly secured the mount and unleashed punishing ground-and-pound.

As Lineker scrambled to escape, Aoki pounced on his back and locked in the rear-naked choke, sealing the victory at exactly the 3:00 mark of the opening frame.

Shinya Aoki faces Eduard Folayang at ONE 172

Shinya Aoki is set for another homecoming on March 23 when he rekindles his rivalry with Filipino superstar Eduard Folayang at ONE 172 in Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Their storied history began in November 2016 when Folayang stunned the world by dethroning Aoki via third-round TKO to claim the ONE lightweight MMA world title.

Aoki, however, evened the score in March 2019, reclaiming the belt with a first-round arm-triangle choke.

In April 2021, Aoki once again showcased his submission prowess, forcing Folayang to tap via armbar in the first round.

Now, with their fourth encounter on the horizon, Aoki has the chance to put an exclamation point on their rivalry and close the book on one of ONE’s most compelling feuds

