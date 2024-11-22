WATCH: Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa’s action-packed thriller against Burmese slugger Thant Zin in Bangkok

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa was able to showcase what he is all about to ONE Championship fans with his impressive knockout victory over Burmese fighter Thant Zin back in September at ONE Friday Fights 81.

'The Natural Born Crusher' encountered early trouble against his 20-year-old opponent. But, he was able to come back with his boxing and leg attacks, punctuated by a lethal kick to the body that immediately folded Thant. While the latter was able to answer the call, it did not take long before he fell prey to a solid right-left combination from Takeru that dropped him for the final time.

ONE Championship looked back at the action-packed clash between the two by posting highlights of it on its official Instagram account.

ONE Championship's IG post was in line with the possible showdown between Takeru and Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon next year. The marquee match further heated up when the two had another intense staredown following the victory of 'The Iron Man' at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

Takeru believes win at ONE Friday Fights 81 earned him a shot at Rodtang

Takeru Segawa always wanted to face off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He believes that his victory at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September put him a step closer to his goal.

He shared this during the post-fight interview sessions following his victory over Burmese fighter Thant Zin at OFF 81, highlighting that it was necessary for him to win to back up his push for a showdown against 'The Iron Man.'

The Japanese legend said:

"Since I came to ONE, I haven't had any wins or victories, that was bad for me. I didn't feel good about that. I also had a feeling that I had to restart in this match."

He added:

"I came to ONE to fight Rodtang, and if I don't win this fight, if I don't get over this, I have no qualities to be in ONE. Right now, I get to meet Rodtang."

The win at ONE Friday Fights 81 was the first for the former K-1 champion after he opened his ONE campaign with a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in January this year.

