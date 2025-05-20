WATCH: Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza goes full throttle in his training camp ahead of highly anticipated ONE Championship debut

Despite being widely regarded as one of the world's premier strikers, Yuki Yoza is leaving no room for complacency as he prepares for his much-anticipated ONE Championship debut.

The Japanese striking phenom will step into the global spotlight at ONE Friday Fights 109, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 23.

There, Yoza is slated to duke it out with unbeaten Russian spitfire Elbrus Osmanov in a three-round kickboxing duel that is pegged by many to steal the show.

To showcase his sharpness ahead of the showdown, the world's largest martial arts organization released an exclusive training clip featuring Yoza intensifying his pad work with his coach — clearly dialing up the explosiveness before heading to "The Land of Smiles."

Take a peek into Yuki Yoza's training camp with the Instagram clip uploaded by the promotion below:

The anticipation surrounding the former K-1 lightweight champion's maiden appearance on the ONE stage is well justified. Yoza has long expressed his eagerness to challenge himself against the elite in the promotion's striking divisions.

Now, the Japanese fighter will be given to fulfill that wish by taking on the best of the best in the bantamweight kickboxing bracket — home to star like divisional kingpin Jonathan Haggerty, Wei Rui, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Hiroki Akimoto.

Yuki Yoza takes on a dangerous opponent at ONE Friday Fights 109

But before fans begin daydreaming of blockbuster clashes between Yuki Yoza and the bantamweight kickboxing division's marquee names, the Japanese debutant must first pass a stern test in the form of Elbrus Osmanov.

The 23-year-old Russian owns an unblemished professional record of 12-0 and has been making waves in the promotion, tallying six wins under through the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series.

Should Osmanov pull the upset against Yoza, it could be the breakthrough performance that punches his ticket to the ONE Championship main roster.

