WATCH: Japanese superstar Hiroki Akimoto displays surgical precision with laser-like body kick

Japanese superstar Hiroki Akimoto has always been considered one of the finest strikers of his generation for good reason.

The kicking specialist possesses the ability to read opponents very well while moving in and out through the line of fire.

He's quick to deliver his offense with great movement, speed, and agility, just like in this following throwback clip of Aikimoto, creating an opening with a feint to land a laser-like kick to the body.

Watch Hiroki Akimoto mangle Josh Tonna in his debut fight at ONE: Hero's Ascent below:

Based on complete intimidation, Hiroki Akimoto is without a doubt a dangerous and intelligent kickboxer. Recently, he met his match in Chinese newcomer and former K1 champion, Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22.

In a fight that could've swung either way, for both strikers kept it extremely close, Akimoto lost to Wei Rui by unanimous decision. But the fans aren't satisfied with the results.

They had an answer to ONE Championship's question, "Who's next for Hiroki Akimoto?" on Instagram below:

"Akimoto vs Wei Rui 2"

"Rematch Wei Rui"

"Haggerty is busy with Superlek in USA. If Haggerty retains his KB title then,,,Hiro gets a shot or Wei Rui gets a shot? Or,,,Hiro rematch Wei then the winner gets Haggerty."

Hiroki Akimoto wants Jonathan Haggerty to prove he's worthy of the bantamweight kickboxing crown after fighting him inside the ring

Hiroki Akimoto continues to keep his eye on the prize following his closely-matched loss to Wei Rei.

Since Jonathan Haggerty skipped the bantamweight line to fight for the ONE vacant kickboxing world title last year against MMA champ Fabricio Andrade, many, including Akimoto, believe that he has yet to prove his worth against a true kickboxer.

Although Akimoto gives the young Brit credit for his impeccable Muay Thai skillets, he's not a natural kickboxer. Akimoto firmly believes that defeating Haggerty in a potential world title showdown won't be easy, but he will certainly have the edge in the long-run.

He told ONE:

"If Haggerty goes to a different weight class, maybe it won't be me, but if Haggerty is fighting bantamweight kickboxing, the opponent has to be me. In that type of fight, I think I'd have a considerable advantage. I believe I'm stronger in terms of power and physical strength."