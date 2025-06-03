WATCH: Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri shows no mercy in the gym preparing for inevitable unification clash against Superbon

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is wasting no time. The Japanese powerhouse is already back in the gym, signaling to the combat sports world that he's primed and ready for a high-stakes clash with one of Thailand's most celebrated strikers today. Noiri is expected to face the legendary Superbon in a much-awaited ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown later this year.

To stoke the flames of anticipation, ONE Championship recently released training footage of Noiri hard at work at Team Vasileus. In the clip, he's seen drilling explosive leg kicks on the pads, showcasing the intensity and focus he's bringing into this pivotal clash.

Check out the Instagram clip below:

The video may well be Noiri's answer to Superbon's recent callout at ONE Friday Fights 109 nearly two weeks ago. There, the Thai megastar took center stage at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after learning that his Japanese counterpart was inside the same venue.

At the time, Noiri suited up as one of the cornermen for teammate Yuki Yoza's promotional debut against Elbrus Osmanov.

Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, entered the ring and publicly challenged Noiri, reigniting interest in their potential encounter:

"Bro, I cannot wait to see you. I will show you my performance. I cannot wait for that fight."

Watch Superbon's callout below:

Masaaki Noiri has secured ring date with Superbon at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri is on Superbon's radar following his statement-making performance at ONE 172 this past March.

Facing divisional Muay kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a super fight for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Noiri delivered a stunning third-round technical knockout victory.

Now, with the interim gold draped over his shoulder and a growing wave of momentum, Noiri stands on the cusp of undisputed status.

