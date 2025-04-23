WATCH: Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa teaches schoolchildren the basics of kickboxing

Takeru Segawa continues to prove that he's more than just a fighter. The Japanese kickboxing legend is still working hard to fulfill his responsibilities as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask, and he's now mixing his love for martial arts with his affinity for helping schoolchildren.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru showed that he decided to share his knowledge on the fundamentals of kickboxing with the school kids in Lam Binh in northeast Vietnam.

He posted:

"Blue sky kickboxing class 🥊☀️ @7th_tigermask"

It's been a few days since Takeru Segawa opened the school he funded with the fight purse he received from his super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.

That school, however, wasn't the only institution Takeru helped in.

Takeru has been going to other schools in the district, donating school supplies and helping fund infrastructure repairs to help the kids perform better in their studies.

An undeniable superstar in his native Japan, Takeru was chosen as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask despite competing outside the world of professional wrestling.

The Tiger Mask character originated as a manga protagonist and then as a real-life wrestling persona in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It was often bestowed upon professional wrestlers with a commanding reputation in Japan.

Takeru, however, was given the honor due to not only his overall star power in the country but through his character and earlier charity works.

Takeru Segawa says he's glad to see the smiles on kids' faces as they go to their newly opened school

Takeru Segawa couldn't be happier after he spearheaded his school's opening earlier this week in Lam Binh, Vietnam.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru said he was glad the children got to enjoy their new school that he funded after his match at ONE 172.

He posted:

"It seems that it was also their first time to have a sports day and have school lunch, and I was happy that they were happy 🏃‍♂️🍖 Seeing the children having fun at the school I built gave me another reason to live as a fighter."

