Watch: Joe Rogan's immediate reaction to Kamaru Usman getting knocked out by Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards recently shocked the world and Joe Rogan by knocking Kamaru Usman out in the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight.

The Englishman only had one minute left on the clock before he would have lost convincingly on the judges' scorecards. However, 'Rocky' managed to land a perfect head kick that instantly finished the bout.

Rogan was visually blown away by Edwards' finish. While he wasn't surprised by the high-level skills that the Englishman showed during the bout, he was shocked that he managed to finish it so late.

During the UFC 278 broadcast, the JRE host and color commentator stated:

"That is what we were saying coming into this fight! Leon Edwards has such a full set of skills. But we did not think that was gonna happen in the fifth round like that!"

Watch the highlights of the UFC 278 main event and Rogan's reaction (at 11:17) below:

Leon Edwards became the first fighter to knock Kamaru Usman out in professional MMA. Usman had lost before, but that was via submission against Jose Caceres in 2013, and it was also only the second time that the Nigerian had fought professionally.

Joe Rogan's UFC reactions have quickly become famous, with many MMA fans loving the passion he clearly has for the sport. Rogan only commentates on US-held pay-per-view events nowadays, and has witnessed some of the biggest moments in modern UFC history.

When Leon Edwards revealed to Joe Rogan that he enjoyed fighting without a crowd

Back in 2021, Joe Rogan hosted Leon Edwards on episode #106 of the JRE MMA Show. The duo discussed fighting at the UFC's Apex Center without crowds.

The Englishman surprisingly said that he enjoyed fighting without fans, as it allowed him to hear everything his coaches were saying, which seemingly made Edwards feel more comfortable in the octagon.

While speaking with Rogan, the newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion stated:

"I preferred fighting with no crowd. You get to the Apex and it's like, you get there, you wrap your hands, you warm-up, you fight. There's no hanging around for five hours backstage, it's like a gym."

When Rogan enquired about the noise levels being better due to no crowd atmosphere, Edwards replied:

"And you can hear your coaches clearly, the instructions clearly. I'm a very good listener to my coaches so, I wouldn't say that I prefer it, but I enjoyed it, it was good."

Watch the full JRE MMA Show clip here:

Edwards fought Belal Muhammad at the Apex in March last year. The headline bout ended in a no contest after an unintentional eye poke.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard