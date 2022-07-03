Watch: Joe Rogan shares "surreal" experience of walking onstage at MGM Grand for comedy tour 

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan's latest stand-up performance took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 1. The comic expressed his awe at the grandeur of the arena atmosphere in an Instagram video.

"Walking onstage at the @mgmgrand Garden Arena is a very surreal experience."

The comic performed at the MGM Grand as part of his ongoing The Sacred Clown Tour. The UFC commentator has four more performances lined up for the year.

He is scheduled to perform at the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Texas, on July 29, The Chicago Theater in Illinois on August 5 and 6, and Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 19. Tickets for the shows are currently available through ticketmaster.com.

Joe Rogan has undoubtedly had a busy week. A day after his stand-up act at the MGM Grand, he joined Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at the UFC 276 commentary booth.

UFC 276 marked reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's fifth title defense. The event also saw Alexander Volkanovski win his trilogy fight against Max Holloway. With the win against Holloway, champion Volkanovski has now defended his featherweight title four times.

Joe Rogan on how he became a comedian

In a 2017 JRE episode, Scottish singer Sherly Manson asked Joe Rogan why he became a stand-up comedian. The 54-year-old comic replied that his martial arts buddies talked him into doing stand-up.

Rogan said that long before he used to do comedy, he would often crack jokes during sparring sessions to lighten up the mood:

"I got talked into doing stand-up by my friends from martial arts... I was only funny like, it was gallows humour... we would be about to spar and I would be the guy to make everybody laugh, because everybody was so nervous because it was scary. You beat the s**t out of each other."

"So I would always be doing impressions of people having sex and making jokes... This was long before long before I thought about being a comedian. I was just trying to lighten up the mood and that's how I got into stand up."

Rogan's first stand-up performance took place on August 27, 1988, in Boston. In an interview with fellow comedian Kevin Smith, Rogan said that his stand-up debut was one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of his life.

