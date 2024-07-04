Watch Joe Rogan tear up remembering his late grandparents' last days: "They were dying"

Joe Rogan recently opened up about his late grandparents. It appears Rogan was quite close to his grandparents because he could not contain his tears when talking about their final days.

The UFC color commentator hosted American journalist and writer Sebastian Junger on the recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience for the promotion of Junger's new book 'In My Time of Dying'. During the discourse, Rogan highlighted the importance of his grandparents in his life.

Rogan became rather upset when he spoke about his grandparents, who had supported him in his early years. Additionally, he mentioned their subpar living circumstances in their last days, saying:

''I was very close to my grandfather. I loved him very much. I stayed with him when I moved to New York. I was 23 years old and I didn't have a place to stay, I didn't have any money... I was going to chase my dream so I was living with my grandfather and my grandmother had an aneurysm. They gave her 72 hours and she lived for 12 years.''

Rogan continued:

''It might have been a little longer and she was bedridden and I was staying with him and her and my grandfather had been dealing with his wife dying for all these years and she would moan in pain. You'd hear these sounds. He was old and she was old, they were dying and I knew she was going to die probably quicker than him and it was this transition in my life from me going forth on this great adventure to seeing this man that I loved. It's darkness.''

When Joe Rogan found it difficult to contain his tears during the UFC 300 broadcast

Joe Rogan's appearance in the commentary booth for UFC 300 came as no surprise. But when the first fight of the evening drew nearer, the legendary commentator and podcast host couldn't conceal his emotions as the gravity of the situation struck.

Rogan, who has been with the UFC since its beginning, couldn't contain his excitement as he stood alongside Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier during the live broadcast. The former 'Fear Factor' host expressed his gratitude to fans for their overwhelming response to the pay-per-view event.

Rogan became emotional and said:

"I'm so fired up. I mean, I've been here since UFC 12. So just the fact that it became the sport that it is today is beyond my wildest imagination. To be here for this card with you guys, for UFC 300, I am just blown away."

