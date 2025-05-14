WATCH: Johan Ghazali, John Lineker get hot in the clutch to headline ONE Championship's buzzer-beating knockouts

Prolific strikers Johan Ghazali and John Lineker have produced some of the most devastating knockouts that ONE Championship fans have ever seen. The only thing that makes a finish that much sweeter is when it comes right before the round ends.

Diving deep into their archives, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted a lengthy compilation on YouTube featuring some of the best knockouts just as the bell rang.

Check out the entire compilation below:

Ghazali's knockout of Josue Cruz happened last September at ONE 168: Denver, and it came exactly when the timekeeper rang the bell to signal the end of the first round.

Meanwhile, Lineker, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current Muay Thai star, was getting lit up badly by Kim Jae Woong for most of their catchweight (151 pounds) MMA bout.

However, 'Hands of Stone' caught Kim with a big left-hand to the jaw and immediately swarmed him to secure the finish at the 4:56 mark of the third and final frame.

Johan Ghazali raring to showcase what he has learned from Superbon at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali has been under the tutelage of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for quite some time now, and he cannot wait to flaunt the next evolution in his game when he takes on Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Jojo' said:

"So yeah [for this fight], I'll just showcase what he's been teaching me and [if] the knockout comes, it comes. But if not, I'm gonna be showcasing my new skills."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

