WATCH: Johan Ghazali pulls off a sensational one-shot knockout finish in his ONE Championship debut vs. Thai striker

More than two years ago, Johan Ghazali made a statement on hostile ground, delivering a stunning victory over a local favorite in his ONE Championship debut. The Malaysian-American prodigy showcased his striking prowess against Padetsuk Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 6, held before a raucous crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in February 2023.

Check out the highlights of that matchup uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

Wasting no time, Ghazali unleashed a crisp left hook followed by a powerful overhand right that landed flush on Padetsuk's jaw. The decisive blow sent the Fairtex representative crashing to the canvas, ending the bout in just 16 seconds.

With that highlight-reel knockout, Ghazali introduced himself to the global stage in emphatic style, signaling the arrival of a new force in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Since then, 'Jojo' hasn't looked back, winning five of his next seven outings — with four coming by way of knockout.

Johan Ghazali seeks to return to his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali returns to Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6, with the goal of putting himself back in the winner's circle after coming up short in an all-out war against fellow rising star and current No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan earlier this year.

In his next outing, "Jojo" is penciled to duke it out with Colombian-American spitfire Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 32, happening live in U.S. primetime at the aforementioned iconic venue.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

