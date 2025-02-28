WATCH: John Lineker escapes from the brink of defeat in stunning comeback KO of Kim Jae Woong in Bangkok barnburner

Lenny Kravitz said it best in his 1991 hit song from the “Mama Said” album: "It ain't over till it's over." And John Lineker embodied that mantra when he squared off against Kim Jae Woong.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion met the South Korean slugger in a 151-pound catchweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Lineker found himself in deep waters early, as Kim dictated the pace through the first two rounds. However, the Brazilian brawler dug deep and turned the tide with a dramatic, last-gasp TKO — just four seconds before the final bell.

Watch the highlights below:

Kim came prepared to push Lineker to the limit, testing his durability with a mix of sharp striking and grappling. Yet, the seasoned veteran never wavered, remaining composed despite his opponent’s relentless pressure.

In the third round, as Kim grew increasingly confident in the exchanges, Lineker capitalized. A glancing left hook sent the South Korean crashing to the canvas.

Knowing that the finish was within reach, Lineker swarmed with a barrage of ground strikes, compelling referee Herb Dean to step in at the 4:56 mark.

With the resounding triumph, Lineker clinched the 18th knockout of his career, further cementing his reputation as one of MMA’s most dreaded knockout artists.

John Lineker ventures into kickboxing at ONE 172

Now, John Lineker is ready to test his power in a new arena. He steps into the ring at ONE 172, set for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, where he’ll make his kickboxing debut.

Standing across from him will be former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in a three-round clash.

Lineker has already dipped his toes into the striking arts, posting a 2-1 record in Muay Thai. At ONE 172, he aims to replicate that success in the kickboxing ranks — bringing his signature “Hands of Stone” reputation to yet another combat discipline.

