WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella, Phetjeeja share a wholesome moment with world title belts backstage at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom shared a heartfelt moment of mutual respect as two world champion following their hard-fought victories at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

The two greeted each other with a warm embrace in the dugout of Japan's fabled Saitama Super Arena — the venue of the aforementioned star-studded event — before posing for a photo with their intricately crafted belts draped over their shoulders.

At one point, Phetjeeja appeared visibly concerned about the small cut above Di Bella's right eye — a battle scar from his hellacious five-round war with the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

However, Di Bella merely brushed it off with a smile, knowing that the wound was a small price to pay for his monumental victory over the Thai striking icon by unanimous decision to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja proved herself worthy to be called by her moniker "The Queen," as she put forth a near-flawless performance by nullifying the best weapons of Japanese challenger Kana Morimoto over five rounds to successfully defend the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title via unanimous decision.

Jonathan Di Bella, Phetjeeja target next foes

While they have every reason to relish their triumphs at ONE 172, Jonathan Di Bella and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom are already setting their sights on their next challenges.

Next up for Di Bella is a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification clash against reigning king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Both men are no stranger to each other, having faced each other for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship in June 2024, where Prajanchai eked out a decision win over Di Bella.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja plans to return to her Muay Thai roots, calling out divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for a world champion-versus-world champion duel later this year.

