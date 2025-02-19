WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo headline Great Britain's most insane finishes in ONE Championship

Great Britain has produced many elite fighters in its extensive combat sports history. Two-sport United Kingdom megastar Jonathan Haggerty and Scottish Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo are two of its most prominent standard-bearers in ONE Championship.

The world's largest martial arts promotion honored the British Isles' most devastating strikers, headlined by 'The General', Carrillo, and the legendary Liam Harrison, with a YouTube compilation of their best knockouts.

Check out the entire video below:

Carrillo took ONE by storm after notching four finishes in as many appearances, including a second-round knockout of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai icon Nong-O Hama in December 2023.

While he was upended by Nabil Anane in his pursuit of the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship this past January, 'King of the North' remains determined to reach the same heights Haggerty has over the past five years.

Many would argue that Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, paved the way for young British fighters like Carrillo in ONE after capturing the promotion's flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world championships in May 2019 and April 2023, respectively.

Jonathan Haggerty is eager to send a message at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty believes he still has something to prove when he defends the bantamweight kickboxing crown versus Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

The former 125-pound and 145-pound Muay Thai king told the Bangkok Post:

"I feel amazing. Obviously, it's up to me now to defend this belt and I wouldn't say a lot of weight on my shoulders, but I'm really craving this win. I've never craved a win so much. I need to get back in the winning column, so I'm excited to get in there [and] put on a show for the fans in Qatar and everyone around the world."

Watch the entire interview below:

Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

