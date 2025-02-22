  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty retains his throne, snaps Wei Rui's 21-fight winning streak in blistering exchange at ONE 171

WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty retains his throne, snaps Wei Rui's 21-fight winning streak in blistering exchange at ONE 171

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:36 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty snapped Wei Rui
Jonathan Haggerty snapped Wei Rui's 70-fight winning streak to retain the ONE bantamweight kickboxing gold at ONE 171. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, was stacked with must-watch battles across the 13-fight event. Chief among them was the high-level chess match between ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui.

Ad

From the opening bell, they cautiously traded leather out of respect for each other's power. The momentum seesawed between 'The General' and his challenger throughout the early rounds, though Haggerty was getting the upper hand in most exchanges.

Late in the fourth round was where Haggerty's fight IQ shined. Seeing that Wei had dropped his hands momentarily, he immediately fired his signature teep kick to Wei's face, which swung the momentum entirely in his favor. Haggerty retained the gold via unanimous decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the highlights of their five-round encounter below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

What makes the victory extra special for the 28-year-old is that he is the first fighter to defeat the former K-1 lightweight world champion in seven years and snap his 21-fight winning streak.

Haggerty now has nine wins in his six-year ONE tenure.

Jonathan Haggerty stacks praise on Wei Rui for ONE 171 showing

Jonathan Haggerty had every right to talk his talk during the ONE 171 post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson after defeating a formidable opponent like Wei Rui. However, he also used the interview to give the Tangshan Wenlu Xiaoqi Gedou product his flowers.

Ad

Haggerty declared:

"You know, what was the hardest thing, a lot of people were writing off Wei Rui. What a great opponent, you know. One of the best I've been in there with. It was a pleasure to share the cage with him. What a pleasure. And also thank you to Chatri and the whole of ONE Championship."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी