WATCH: Joshua Pacio showcases his calculated nature in chaotic barnburner against Mansur Malachiev in Bangkok

In October 2023, Joshua Pacio reaffirmed why he remains one of the most exciting mixed martial artists in the game, showcasing his resilience and skill against a previously undefeated Russian opponent.

Months after relinquishing the ONE strawweight MMA world championship to Jarred Brooks, 'The Passion' launched his road to redemption in emphatic fashion, taking on Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 16.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

While Pacio emerged victorious, the battle was anything but easy.

The Filipino star put his takedown defense on full display early on, stuffing Malachiev’s initial attempts to take the bout to the ground. However, as the first round progressed, the Russian broke through, securing a hard-earned takedown that forced Pacio to fight from his back.

Undeterred, Pacio showcased his underrated submission prowess, threatening with a guillotine choke as the round drew to a close.

The action intensified in the second stanza, with both men trading heavy strikes. Pacio set the tone with crisp leg kicks, only for Malachiev to answer back with a spinning backfist that briefly rocked the Filipino.

The momentum swung again as the fight hit the mat — Pacio momentarily found himself in top position before Malachiev executed a slick sweep to regain control.

From there, Malachiev unleashed relentless top-heavy pressure, looking to smother his opponent. But Pacio’s guard remained a formidable barrier, preventing the Russian from inflicting significant damage.

As the clock wound down, Malachiev made one last push for a takedown, but Pacio countered brilliantly, creating an opening to land punishing knee strikes.

However, Malachiev managed to bring him down once more — only for Pacio to immediately threaten with another guillotine choke and hold it until the final bell.

When the dust settled, the judges awarded Pacio a razor-thin unanimous decision victory.

Joshua Pacio battles Jarred Brooks for the third time at ONE 171

Joshua Pacio’s next assignment will see him figure in a highly anticipated trilogy bout against Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE 171 at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Feb. 20.

Brooks initially dethroned Pacio in December 2022 via unanimous decision, but their rematch in March 2024 ended in controversy when the American bruiser was disqualified for executing an illegal slam that left the Filipino unconscious.

As a consequence, Pacio reclaimed his world title in an unexpected way.

With the score tied at one apiece, the two rivals return to the very venue where their rematch ended in dispute, aiming to settle their feud once and for all.

