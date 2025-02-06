WATCH: Kade Ruotolo dominates Uali Kurzhev to capture inaugural ONE Championship gold in classic BJJ vs. Sambo duel

Before Kade Ruotolo straps on a pair of four-ounce MMA gloves for his next assignment, fans are being given a chance to look back at a pivotal moment when he claimed a world title in his bread and butter — submission grappling.

That historic achievement took place in October 2022 when the American prodigy faced off against Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

In that unforgettable clash, Ruotolo capitalized on every opportunity to pressure Kurzhev, ultimately setting up the finish. Behind a leg entanglement, he expertly applied a heel hook, forcing the tap at 4:26.

Since that career-defining victory, Ruotolo has reigned supreme, defending his title three times without being challenged.

Yet, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout seems to have little left to prove in his original discipline and has now set his sights on MMA.

Ruotolo’s MMA journey has been nothing short of impressive. In his June 2024 debut, he dominated Blake Cooper, submitting him with a rear-naked choke in less than a round.

Just five months later, he added another win to his ledger in the all-encompassing sport, forcing Ahmed Mujtaba with a D’Arce choke in just 64 seconds.

Kade Ruotolo continues MMA career at ONE 171

Now, Kade Ruotolo is poised to continue his MMA ascent as he faces another undefeated opponent.

Later this month, he will meet Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE 171: Qatar, set to take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Feb. 20.

Having already showcased impressive stand-up skills to complement his elite BJJ pedigree, Ruotolo has all the makings of a future MMA star. But Vigna, a dangerous newcomer, will be determined to derail the American’s plans in Qatar.

