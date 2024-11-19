WATCH: Kade Ruotolo’s blink and you’ll miss it onslaught against Ahmed Mujtaba in Bangkok showdown

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo continued to impress in his MMA journey, as he made quick work of his opponent in his most recent match in ONE Championship. The 21-year-old Atos standout secured an opening-round submission (D'Arce choke) over Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba in their lightweight MMA clash at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Nov. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo did it with a seamless display of his steadily improving stand-up game before transitioning to his grappling. The entire fight lasted only 64 seconds, and was over before his opponent knew what had hit him.

ONE Championship uploaded a video of the quick finish that Kade Rutolo had over Mujtaba on its official Instagram account for fans to look back on.

Check out the post below:

At ONE 169, Kade Ruotolo connected on a solid overhand right that surprised Mujtaba, who instantly dropped to the the canvas. The American grappling ace then moved to land some ferocious ground and pound before eventually finding an opening to execute the D'Arce choke for the finish.

The win was the second straight for Ruotolo in MMA after his debut win in the multifaceted sport back in June, which also came by submission in the first round over Blake Cooper.

The full replay of ONE 169 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kade Ruotolo grateful for support he is getting from team in his MMA campaign

American grappling ace Kade Ruotolo is enjoying his concurrent MMA campaign under ONE Championship, and he has the full backing of his team.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion shared this following another impressive MMA victory at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 in Thailand, where he forced Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba to submit in the opening round.

Kade Ruotolo, speaking at the post-event press conference for ONE 169, said:

"First of all, props to God, as well as my coaches, I really wouldn't have been able to do this without my coaches, Tyler Wombles, Eric Paulson, and my brother (Tye). They're giving me so much confidence on the feet, and changing me as a fighter every single day."

Watch the press conference below:

Competing in MMA and not just jiu-jitsu was a long-sought dream for Ruotolo, part of his push to continue to evolve as a martial artist.

