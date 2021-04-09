Watch: Kevin Holland spots Amanda Nunes at UFC Vegas 23 press conference, calls her the GOAT

Kevin Holland spotted Amanda Nunes at the UFC Vegas 23 press conference and proceeded to call Nunes the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The UFC’s 2020 breakout star Kevin Holland had his impressive five-fight win streak snapped recently, courtesy of a unanimous decision loss against Derek Brunson. Holland was outworked by Brunson in a grappling-heavy affair over the course of their five-round fight at the UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland (March 20th, 2021) event.

Nevertheless, Kevin Holland has once again ensured that his name will be etched in the history books, as he’s set to tie the record for the quickest turnaround between UFC main event fights. Holland will be competing at UFC Vegas 23, aka UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland (April 10th, 2021).

Ahead of his main event middleweight matchup against Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland fielded questions from the media at the UFC Vegas 23 press conference. Holland was talking about his plans regarding his upcoming fight and what he’ll do after it when he spotted Amanda Nunes.

Holland immediately diverted his attention to the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and went on to state the following: (*Video courtesy: ESPN MMA) –

“Wow. Is that Amanda Nunes right there? Oh, my God. You’re the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), real GOAT. Here we go. Yeah.”

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts regard Amanda Nunes as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Fans and experts alike in the MMA community have time and again praised The Lioness for her exceptional fighting skills and the consistency in her performances.

The topic of who the GOAT in the fight game is tends to be rather nuanced, with many members of the combat sports world coming forward with their own picks and favorites. That said, Amanda Nunes’ career trajectory over the past few years has undoubtedly cemented her legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport of MMA and combat sports as a whole.

On that note, Kevin Holland too has consistently asserted that he intends to be a UFC champion by the time his career comes to a close. And rather unsurprisingly, Holland appears to be a huge fan of the legendary Nunes, who’s hailed by the MMA community as a role model for up-and-coming fighters.

Amanda Nunes’ partner Nina Nunes is fighting at the UFC Vegas 23 event headlined by Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland (left); Marvin Vettori (right)

Amanda Nunes and her partner Nina Nunes (formerly known as Nina Ansaroff) welcomed their first child, their daughter Raegan Ann Nunes, in September 2020. Nina last competed in June 2019 and will be returning to the Octagon against Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight bout at UFC Vegas 23. Amanda is at the event to support her partner Nina.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland will be looking to return to the win column. The Trailblazer will be competing in a five-round middleweight bout that’ll headline UFC Vegas 23 (April 10th, 2021). Kevin Holland faces fellow top-tier UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori at the event.

The fight is believed to be pivotal for Kevin Holland, as a win could propel him into the UFC middleweight title picture. In contrast, a loss would likely prove to be detrimental to his title aspirations.

