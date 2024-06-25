WATCH: Kongthoranee rises from adversity, finishes Gingsanglek with brutal one-shot killer KO in Bangkok

One of the goals that drives ONE Championship is to give young combat sports athletes a chance to shine on the big stage and Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai surely made the most out of it.

At ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023, Kongthoranee got his first taste of the bright lights of the world's largest martial arts promotion where he stood toe-to-toe with Gingsanglek Tor Laksong.

Kongthoranee got dropped early in round two and while many were ready to write him off then and there, the Sor Sommai product instead responded with a deadly left-handed haymaker that ended the fight right then and there.

Check out Kongthornaee's brilliant comeback as posted on ONE Championship's official Instagram account below.

With how both men gave each other their all the first time around, a rematch was set for ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023 and Kongthoranee again slept Gingsanglek with the same left hand in round two.

Kongthoranee receives high praise from ONE Friday Fights 68 opponent

The 27-year-old will have the biggest fight of his career thus far on Friday, June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

'The Kicking Machine', the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, might have the advantage of experience, but he recognizes how dangerous a fighter Kongthoranee is as he told ONE Championship in an interview:

"He has knockout power, but also very technical. He's slow, though. I do think he's great. He's confident, on top of his game."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.