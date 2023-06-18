WATCH: KSI's kick-up challenge to IShowSpeed backfires badly

The highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is gearing up, as KSI and IShowSpeed hinted at Speed's return for this year's event through Twitter exchanges. Speed's unforgettable performance in last year's match left fans clamoring for more.

In a recent YouTube upload, the Briton decided to test IShowSpeed's skills by challenging him to perform 20 kickups without letting the ball touch the ground. If Speed succeeded, he would earn an invitation to the charity match.

Speed, determined to prove his worth, promptly posted a video on Twitter showcasing his ball control and successfully completing the challenge.

ksi @KSI 🏿 twitter.com/ishowspeedsui/… Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui 20 kickups do I play in the charity match now @KSI 20 kickups do I play in the charity match now @KSI https://t.co/qoMYSWxdGH Congrats bro. Welcome to the Sidemen Charity match Congrats bro. Welcome to the Sidemen Charity match 🙏🏿 twitter.com/ishowspeedsui/…

The footage caught KSI's attention, who wasted no time in congratulating Speed and officially welcoming him to the Sidemen Charity Match.

However, an unexpected twist occurred when KSI himself attempted the challenge. In a recent video, the popular YouTuber and boxer struggled to maintain control, barely managing five kickups. It took numerous failed attempts before he eventually reached the desired 20 kickups.

Check out the Youtuber's failed attempts in the video below:

Side+ @joinsideplus KSI’S CHALLENGE TO SPEED BACKFIRED KSI’S CHALLENGE TO SPEED BACKFIRED https://t.co/iH0CxlRR8U

KSI playfully responds to iShowSpeed's epic encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

The long-awaited moment arrived for YouTube sensation iShowSpeed as he finally got the chance to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The American content creator had been relentlessly pursuing his dream of meeting the legendary footballer, and his persistence paid off recently.

During Portugal’s Euro qualifying win against Bosnia & Herzegovina, the Youtuber finally seized the opportunity when Ronaldo got out of his car. iShowSpeed captured a priceless photo with the Al Nassr forward.

Eager to share his elation with his followers, the 18-year-old internet star took to Twitter to unveil the treasured snapshots from his encounter with the iconic football maestro. Accompanied by the images, he simply captioned his post, stating,

"I met him, Ronaldo."

As news of the meeting circulated, it didn't take long for the Sidemen co-founder to take a playful jibe at the American. Commenting on the image, the Brit mischievously declared:

"Messi better."

