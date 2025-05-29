WATCH: Legends Rodtang, Superlek, Nong-O headline the murderers' row that is ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division

It is no secret that ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks feature the best strikers in the world, though the 135-pound flyweight division is arguably the scariest. Headlined by Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and all-time great Nong-O Hama, fans can always count on a flyweight Muay Thai bout to produce unforgettable moments and vicious finishes.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently posted an Instagram video highlighting the division's top-five ranked fighters.

Check out the video below:

Rodtang, Superlek, and Nong-O are currently ranked as the first, second, and third ONE flyweight Muay Thai athletes, respectively. Of the three, only 'The Iron Man' has held the division's top prize, which he successfully defended five times before he lost it on the scales ahead of his November 2024 defense.

Rounding out the top five are their compatriots, fourth-ranked Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and fifth-ranked Nakrob Fairtex. The 135-pound Muay Thai division is also the home of rising stars like Malaysian-American sensation Johan Ghazali, Colombian terror twins Johan and Jordan Estupinan, and Burmese standout Thant Zin.

Jonathan Haggerty speaks on what makes ONE Championship's brand of Muay Thai different

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty weighed in on the promotion's decision to have Muay Thai athletes compete in four-ounce, open-finger gloves instead of the usual boxing gloves.

Appearing as a guest on the Winners Talking Podcast, the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai king said:

"Yeah, you need a chin as well. There's a lot of difference especially with the four-ounce gloves in Thai boxing. When I used to fight with boxing gloves, you could just stand there and block. And it's not really like that in four-ounce gloves. With the MMA gloves, there's no blocking. You got to move, you got to move your head, and just like what I say, it's one shot, one kill with MMA gloves."

Watch the entire interview below:

