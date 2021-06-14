Watch: Leon Edwards' live reaction to Brandon Moreno submitting Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno shocked the world when he submitted Deiveson Figuereido via rear-naked choke to become the undisputed UFC flyweight champion at UFC 263. While the move surprised the majority of spectators, UFC welterweight Leon Edwards' reaction to the win was captured on camera.

Leon Edwards was in the middle of an interview with ESPN after his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 when Brandon Moreno shocked the world with his victory.

Midway through his interaction with Megan Olivi, a stunned Edwards dropped his jaw after seeing Moreno's finish and took a moment to absorb the visual.

Brandon Moreno (19-5-2D MMA, 7-2-2D UFC) became the UFC flyweight champion by submitting Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1D MMA, 9-2-1D UFC) via third-round rear-naked choke in the co-main event of UFC 263.

The fight was an immediate rematch of their UFC 256 bout that was ruled a unanimous draw after Figueiredo was deducted one point for a groin shot. Although Moreno had given the champion everything he could handle in the first fight, he was an underdog heading into the rematch.

Moreno started aggressively and set the tone for the fight, eventually securing a submission win in the third round. He earned a $50,000 performance-of-the-night bonus for his efforts, along with main card opener Paul Craig.

Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born UFC champion at UFC 263

The UFC has come a long way from its predominantly American roots. Only two out of the promotion's twelve reigning champions are American.

Having said that, the promotion is no stranger to dominant fighters with Mexican roots. Fighters like Cain Velasquez and Anthony Pettis have previously held UFC titles and helped the promotion gain a considerable following among the Mexican populace. However, Brandon Moreno is the first-ever Mexican-born champion in the promotion's history.

Brandon Moreno made his way into the UFC through Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. Following back-to-back losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja, Moreno was released from the promotion in 2018.

'The Assassin Baby' earned a second chance after defeating Maikel Perez to win the LFA flyweight championship. Undefeated in his second stint in the UFC, Moreno is the fourth UFC flyweight champion.

With the division now shaping up and top contenders vying for the top spot Brandon Moreno just occupied, how do you think his title reign will unfold? Let us know in the comments!

