Watch: Liam Harrison demonstrates slick elbow counter in Muay Thai

At just 13 years old, Liam Harrison found his love for for Muay Thai. Fighting out of Leeds, England, Harrison joined Bad Company Gym training under coach Richard Smith, a successful former kickboxer in his own right.

At 14, Harrison towered over other kids his age. Seeing the potential, he was entered into his first amateur bout. A year later, he had his first professional Muay Thai bout. Harrison scored a first-round knockout.

Since then, Harrison has competed in more than 100 fights on his way to earning a contract with ONE Championship. Harrison now shares his years of training and experience in the gym with his teammates.

In a recent Instagram post, Harrison uploaded a video of himself displaying a slick elbow counter strike, which you can see below with the following caption:

"Sunday tekkers from todays seminar, Elbow Counter against straight right to the body. One more seminar next week in Cork Ireland then I’ll be having a break for 2 months to concentrate on training for my fight…will be coming back with a bang in September tho with seminars in Germany, Ibiza and Austria and before the end of the year will he in San Diego and Texas. Dates TBC"

Liam Harrison scores $100,000 bonus and a title shot with epic comeback at ONE 156

Stepping into the ONE circle with Muay Thai legend Muangthai PK. Saenchai earlier this year, Harrison delivered one of the greatest comebacks in promotional history.

Inside three minutes, we saw five knockdowns that had ONE commentator Michael Schiavello jumping out of his chair with excitement.

“I’ve been commentating kickboxing and Muay Thai since 1994. I thought I’d seen it all, I’ve never seen anything like that."

'Hitman' hit the mat twice early in the contest. It looked like it was just a matter of time before Muangthai would put his opponent away.

Instead, Liam Harrison picked himself up, dusted himself off, and delivered a comeback for the ages, knocking down Muangthai three times with a barrage of strikes to earn a TKO.

The Englishman's efforts earned him a $100,000 performance bonus, double the standard $50,000 bonus. He also booked his ticket for a shot at bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O.

Following his win, Liam Harrison credited more than two decades of dedication to his performance and suggested that it is his destiny to become a world champion.

“That was 23 years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and determination that has been leading me to this moment. It’s my destiny to hold this title, the greatest title in combat sports. I love this stage.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far