  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo’s sublime MMA debut against Blake Cooper in Bangkok

WATCH: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo’s sublime MMA debut against Blake Cooper in Bangkok

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:10 GMT
Kade Ruotolo (left), Blake Cooper (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Kade Ruotolo (left), Blake Cooper (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

When Kade Ruotolo strapped on a pair of four-ounce gloves for the first time in his mixed martial arts debut, he made sure to leave a lasting impression.Seamlessly transitioning into the multi-faceted world of MMA, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion put on a clinic, dismantling Blake Cooper at ONE 167 in June 2024.

Check out the highlights of that matchup that transpired before an energetic crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand below:

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Ruotolo needed less than a round to dispatch his compatriot in his first assignment under MMA rules. The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout displayed crisp striking before taking Cooper to the mat, fastening a body triangle, and sinking in a rear-naked choke to force the tap at 3:20 of the opening round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the American phenom wasn’t done making statements. Five months later, he returned for another lightweight MMA clash, this time against Pakistani veteran Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169.

Once again, Ruotolo delivered a performance that left no doubt about his potential in MMA.

Though he ultimately sealed the first-round victory via D’Arce choke, it was a thunderous right hand that set the finish in motion, as he dropped Mujtaba early before swiftly locking in the submission and forcing the tap just 64 seconds into the bout.

Kade Ruotolo targets third-straight MMA win at ONE 171

Now, Kade Ruotolo looks to extend his perfect record to 3-0 in the all-encompassing sport

The 22-year-old prodigy is set to test his mettle against Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna in a three-round lightweight MMA showdown at ONE 171, scheduled for February 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

A dominant victory at ONE 171 would only further solidify Ruotolo’s status as one of MMA’s brightest young talents.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी